James Rodriguez reportedly looking for a way out of Everton

James Rodriguez is looking for a way out of Everton according to sports journalist Pipe Sierra.

Jorge Mendes, James’ representative, has offered the Colombian to Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Milan for a fee between €10m and €20m. A return to Real Madrid is possible but unlikely.

⚽️🚨 EXCLUSIVA: Jorge Mendes, representante de James Rodríguez, quiere sacar al volante colombiano del #Everton en una operación de 10/20M€. Lo ha ofrecido al #Napoli, #AtléticoMadrid y #ACMilan. No descarta un regreso al #RealMadrid, pero es muy difícil. pic.twitter.com/mlGf6ig2CF — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 22, 2021

James joined Everton last summer from Madrid, to link up with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coached James at both Madrid and Bayern Munich, and the two are close.

Ancelotti left Everton at the end of the season, however, to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Everton are currently yet to appoint his successor, so the future of several of their players is in the air.

James, left out of Colombia’s squad for the Copa America, scored six goals and contributed five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for The Toffees last season.

He shone when he actually played, but failed to become the dominant player in Everton’s frontline due to a succession of injuries; he could never chain a significant run of games.