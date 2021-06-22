Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has made a bold prediction about how Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero could perform at Camp Nou.

The two Argentines are expected to link up at Barcelona next season after Aguero was snapped up on a free from Manchester City, though a new contract for Messi is yet to be agreed.

Messi is out of contract this summer, but Barcelona are hopeful of getting a deal done, and it’s thought the signing of Aguero might help convince him to stay.

Aguero and Messi are teammates for Argentina and are currently in Brazil together for this summer’s Copa América, and they face the prospect of becoming teammates at Barca from July.

If that happens, former Barca frontman Eto’o is predicting a lot of goals, telling Radio Villa via Sport: “By the way, Barca are going to have 60 goals each season, I only wish and ask God that he protects them from all types of injury.”

Eto’o also spoke about the Messi contract situation, and he can only see one outcome.

“Messi is Barcelona,” he added. “I don’t know what would go through my head to see him in another shirt. It’s his home, it’s his club, it’s his love. Leo is all of Barcelona.”

Messi played an instrumental part for Barcelona again last season, finishing as La Liga’s top scorer again, but Aguero struggled in his final season at Manchester City, missing much of the campaign through injury.