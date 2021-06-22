Confusion in France as to whether Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain

The soap opera that is Kylian Mbappe’s future is still going.

The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire in the summer of 2022.

On that logic, PSG would need to either ensure he renews or sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Marca, renowned French journalist Daniel Riolo has told RMC that Mbappe’s asked to leave, but PSG assure nothing has happened.

Riolo claims that while organising an exit this summer could be tough, Mbappe is resolved to leave Paris, whether it’s this summer or next summer when his contract expires.

Mbappe hasn’t publicly stated his position, like Harry Kane has for instance, so for that PSG are somewhat optimistic.

Both parties are said to view the end of Euro 2020 as being a moment where they will sit down and thrash out what’s going to happen next.

Mbappe is a key part of the French national team, who’ve come into the tournament as the favourites off the back of their victorious World Cup campaign in Russia in 2018.