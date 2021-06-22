Spain winger Adama Traore has deemed himself fit to play in Spain’s final group stage game at Euro 2020.

La Roja go up against Slovakia on Wednesday knowing they need to draw and hope Poland don’t win to progress, while a win will secure safe passage and possibly even a top spot, depending on how results go elsewhere.

But Luis Enrique‘s men have struggled to find the net so far, scoring just once in two games, leading to calls for a change in the lineup.

Traore is one of the players who could come in to add a more direct and pacey approach, but many believe he should not have been included in Luis Enrique’s squad.

Nevertheless, he got the call-up and he might just be able to provide what Spain are looking for, a key to unlocking defences, especially now that he is over his injury that hampered his progress after arriving at the Spain camp.

“I am fine,” he said at a press conference, as published by Sport.

“Because of my characteristics as an explosive player, sometimes I have to take more care of my muscles.

“Each player has to control injuries in a different way. A midfielder that covers large distances is different.

“Now, I am fine, and I am excited to return the feedback that I have received from the boss.”

Speaking about the poor start, which has seen Spain draw both of their opening games, and the lack of goals, Traore added: “Our mentality is to always win. We never step on the pitch thinking that we are going to lose.

“They are football things. We will get there and we are going to get goals. We are doing good things and I’m sure they will come.”