Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spain star Adama Traore has left the door open for a return to Barcelona ahead of this summer.

Traore has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou ahead of next season, with Ronald Koeman said to be keen on a move for the winger who is currently at EUro 2020 with Spain.

The 25-year-old started his career at Barcelona, coming through La Masia, but only ever made one senior appearance, spending the majority of his time at Barca B.

That means he may have some unfinished business in Catalonia, and amid reports of a return, he has left the door open with some teasing comments during an interview with RAC1 via Marca.

“Barcelona is my home,” said Traore. “It’s the reality. I grew up since I was 10.

“From here, we will have to manage with my agents and see what role Barcelona wants.”

Traore has a contract until 2023 at Wolves, and there were reports he could look to extend it to 2025.

But these latest comments suggest the door is very much open for a Barcelona return, and it’s worth noting that Traore does have a change of manager at Wolves this summer.

Bruno Lage recently took over from Nuno Espirito Santo, and it’s unclear what impact that change will have on the winger’s future, if any at all.