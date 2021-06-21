WATCH: New Barcelona star Memphis Depay fires the Netherlands into Euro 2020 last 16

New Barcelona star Memphis Depay netted in back to back Euro 2020 group games as the Netherlands cruised to a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

Depay has played a key role in La Oranje’s strong start to the tournament with three wins from three games in Group C as they now head into the knockout stages on maximum points.

The new man at the Camp Nou got the ball rolling for Frank de Boer’s side after just 24 minutes, latching onto Donyell Malen’s ball to fire past Rayo Vallecano keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Depay’s positive form will be welcome news for La Blaugrana fans as he prepares to join up with Ronald Koeman‘s squad ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

However, there was also a reminder of Barcelona’s big transfer failure in the second half of this tie as Dutch captain Gini Wijnaldum netted a clinical brace.

No team have scored more goals than #NED at @Euro2020 🔥 @GWijnaldum strokes home his nation's second of the game – and seventh of the group stage ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#MKDNED | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/csgc9P7ilc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 21, 2021

Wijnaldum opted against a free transfer move to Catalonia in a dramatic change of heart at the last minute and instead joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

