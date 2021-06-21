Toni Kroos reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo after Germany win over Portugal

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo after Germany’s 4-2 Euro 2020 win over Portugal.

Kroos’ Germany showed resilience to battle back and overturn an early 1-0 deficit against the defending European champions.

The victory is Germany’s first win in the tournament after losing to current world champions France in their Group F curtain raiser.

However, despite being rivals for the 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Kroos confirmed the pair renewed their old Los Blancos friendship at full time as per reports from Football Italia.

“I played with Ronaldo for four seasons. I am not exaggerating when I say I had the greatest success with him and thanks to him”, he told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, which he shares with brother Felix.

“We were neighbours in the dressing room in that period and I was glad to see him. We haven’t seen each other for a long time, as Real haven’t played Juventus.

“We talked about the match and the upcoming matches. I wish them the best of luck, I hope they qualify for the next round, just like us.”

Both Ronaldo with Portugal and Kroos with Germany head into their final game of the group stages with four points picked up from two games.

Portugal face a real challenge in their final group tie, as they take on France in Budapest on June 23, with Germany welcoming Hungary to Munich in a parallel kick off.

