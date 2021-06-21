Stefan Tarkovic: Spain are still one of the favourites to win Euro 2020

Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic has claimed Spain are still favourites to win their Euro 2020 group ahead of their key clash.

Luis Enrique‘s side take on Slovakia in Sevilla with La Roja needing a win to confirm their place in the last 16 after a frustrating start to the tournament.

Back to back draws against Sweden and Poland, with just one goal scored, means Enrique and his players are under real pressure ahead of their final group game.

However, despite failing to meet their pre-competition expectations so far, Tarkovic is fully aware of the hosts capabilities.

“If Sweden and Poland were favourites in our previous matches, Spain is the favourite for the group and the whole tournament”, as per reports from Marca earlier today.

“We have to prepare the game and continue to play well. I can say on behalf of myself and the team that we will do everything possible to win.

“We have already defended against world-class players like Lewandowski, Zielinski, Forsberg, Isak and Berg, which shows our precision and organisation.”

Tarkovic should have no fresh injury worries to deal with ahead of the game with key pair Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar both fit to start.

Enrique is set to make changes to his XI against Slovakia with Sergio Busquets and Ferran Torres both tipped to return for the former Barcelona coach at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Images via Getty Images