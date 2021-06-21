Spanish football evening headlines: Depay fires the Dutch into Euro 2020 last 16, Griezmann backs Dembele recovery and Alaba will play anywhere for Real Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for June 21st

Memphis Depay fires the Netherlands into Euro 2020 last 16

Barcelona star Memphis Depay netted in back to back Euro 2020 group games as the Netherlands cruised to a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

Ronald Koeman‘s latest signing got the ball rolling for Frank de Boer’s side after just 24 minutes, latching onto Donyell Malen’s ball to fire past Rayo Vallecano keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Antoine Griezmann sends message to injured Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona‘s Antoine Griezmann has backed his French teammate Ousmane Dembele after his Euro 2020 campaign was cut short by injury.

The FFF have not confirmed how long Dembele will be sidelined for, but he is expected to remain with the squad and begin the initial stages of his rehabilitation during Euro 2020.

David Alaba will play anywhere for Real Madrid in 2021/22

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba will play wherever he is needed for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti next season.

He will add experience and versality to Ancelotti’s squad in 2021/22 with an ability to play in central defence or midfield and at left back.

In 50 appearances for club and country in the last 12 months, he has played the majority at centre back, with 31 appearances in that role.

