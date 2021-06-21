Paris Saint-Germain asks for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane still hasn’t renewed his contract with Real Madrid; it expires on June 30th of 2022, and Los Blancos refuse to countenance him leaving on a free transfer so have made him available this summer window. Paris Saint-Germain have asked about him in these past few days according to Marca.

Just last week it seemed that a renewal was on the cards, but the more time passes the less likely it seems. Varane is currently with France at Euro 2020 and performing well, drawing the attention of many of Europe’s elite including Manchester United.

Should he leave, in the same summer Sergio Ramos departs, Madrid will have to go to the market to bring in a reinforcement. That wasn’t in their plans; their intention was to put all their effort into signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid want a significant sun for Varane, about €50m. PSG already have a strong centre-back pairing in Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, but Mauricio Pochettino is keen to tighten up his defence and the club like the idea of signing France’s World Cup-winning starting back. They could be the destination.