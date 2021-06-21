Marseille linked with Villarreal star Francis Coquelin

Ligue 1 giants Marseille could make a surprise summer move for Villarreal midfield enforcer Francis Coquelin.

Coquelin has established himself as a key figure within Unai Emery‘s side during his first season with the Yellow Submarine following a controversial 2020 exit from Valencia.

He made 22 La Liga appearances and collected a Europa League winners medal as the club secured their first ever major title with success over Manchester United in the final.

However, according to sources in France, as reported via Marca, Jorge Sampaoli’s side could make an initial offer to bring him back to France.

The 30-year-old played lower league football in his native country before joining Arsenal in 2008 and he has hinted at the possibility of a future exit from the Estadio de la Ceramica.

“There are always rumours, but in football you never know. I am focused on Villarreal”, he said.

“I still have a three-year contract. At the moment I am on vacation and preparing well for the next season.

“The resumption of work is scheduled for 8 July with Villarreal and I am working towards that now.”

Despite his importance to Emery’s plans for 2021/22, the former Gunners coach could be open to a sale, if his current asking price of €25m is exceeded by an interested party in the coming weeks.