Kylian Mbappe takes free-kick taking duties from Antoine Griezmann for France

Kylian Mbappe has taken over from Antoine Griezmann as France’s free-kick taker according to RMC and Get French Football News. Mbappe will take free-kicks that could be shots on goal while Griezmann will continue to take free-kicks where a cross is instead warranted; Mbappe has, however, never scored a direct free-kick in his career.

Kylian Mbappé has now formally taken over from Antoine Griezmann as the free-kick taker for France. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 21, 2021

The news hints at a possible power struggle in the French camp. Mbappe’s profile has risen exponentially since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a tournament France, of course, won. The Paris Saint-Germain is the top dog of European football’s next generation, and has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has never scored a direct free-kick in his career. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 21, 2021

Griezmann, on the other hand, is perhaps in line to lose out due to Mbappe’s fame. He’s well used to playing second fiddle at Barcelona to Lionel Messi, but it’s not yet known whether he’ll defer in the same way to Mbappe with the national team. Olivier Giroud has already spoken out against Mbappe due to a perceived lack of a willingness to pass to him.