Kieran Trippier: I have matured under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has hailed the impact of Diego Simeone on his career.

Trippier joined Los Rojiblancos from Premier League side Tottenham at the start of the 2019/20 La Liga season and he played a key role in their title win in 2021.

However, despite his apparent vitalness to both Simeone and Atletico, the England international has been linked with a return to England ahead of next season.

Manchester United are rumoured to be leading the way to sign him following by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But, despite the ongoing speculation, Trippier has hinted the presence of Simeone will be enough to keep him in Madrid this summer.

“I have improved a lot, especially in my defending”, as per reports via Marca.

“With Simeone, I have matured as a player and I have gained a lot of experience.

“It has been two great years in La Liga.”

Trippier was speaking ahead of England’s key Euro 2020 Group D clash with the Czech Republic tomorrow, with Gareth Southgate’s side needing a positive result to confirm their last 16 place.

Southgate opted to rotate Trippier out of the starting XI for their 0-0 draw with Scotland but he could come back in against the Czechs.

 

Diego Simeone Kieran Trippier Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain PSG

