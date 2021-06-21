Harry Kane could help Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are slowly but surely beginning to realise they may struggle to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract according to Diario AS.

Instead, they’re drawing up a list of substitutes to replace him, with Harry Kane’s name high in said list. The English striker has been vocal about his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and he could inadvertently help Real Madrid prise Mbappe from Paris.

Mauricio Pochettino, who coached Kane at Tottenham, wants him if Mbappe is to leave the French capital. The Argentine believes that Kane paired with Neymar would be a potent threat indeed, one that could help PSG in their ambitions in the Champions League. The idea is for the French club to wait another month to see if Mbappe signs his renewal and then go for Kane if not.

PSG are one of the few clubs in European football capable of paying the €175m fee requested by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for their prized asset. Their priority is to keep Kane, but are cognisant of market realities. Madrid, in the meantime, wait in the wings, preparing to shoot their shot for Mbappe.