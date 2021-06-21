Didi Hamann’s harsh criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, he’s the best alongside [Lionel] Messi, but he looks like an idiot”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal took a beating off Germany in Euro 2020 this past week, losing 4-2 on Saturday. The ex-Real Madrid man actually gave his country the lead, but came under heavy criticism in the aftermath of the tie due to a perceived self-indulgence at the expense of his team.

Didi Hamann, the former German footballer, was among the most vocal of the critics, specifically critical of a lack of respect Cristiano showed towards Germany and Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger when Portugal briefly had the lead.

“He’s amazing and we know he can do that,” Hamann said on RTE in comments carried by Marca. “I think, in a way, he’s belittling his rival. Yes, he’s the best alongside [Lionel] Messi, but he looks like an idiot. If you ask the German players, they’ll tell you what they thought. They’ll have noticed. What are you trying to achieve? Perhaps that was the beginning of the comeback.”

Portugal went into the tournament as holders, after beating France on their own turf to win Euro 2016. Drawn in the group of death alongside France, Germany and Hungary, they opened their defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Hungary before succumbing to that disappointing defeat to Germany. Next up for them is France, who they face this Wednesday evening in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final.