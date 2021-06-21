David Alaba happy to play in any position at Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba has claimed he will play wherever he is needed for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti next season.

The Austrian international completed his long awaited free transfer from Bayern Munich to Madrid just before joining up with Franco Foda’s squad for Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old will add experience and versality to Ancelotti’s options in 2021/22 with an ability to play in central defence or midfield and at left back.

Ancelotti has not indicated where he will play Alaba in the coming months despite growing speculation he could replace Sergio Ramos at centre back.

However, with Ancelotti’s firm plans unclear, Alaba has issued a firm message that he is ready to line up where required by the Italian.

“For a long time I played at left back for Bayern, but lately I have played at centre back”, as per reports from Marca.

“Before that I played a few times in midfield. But I am happy to play where I can help the team the most.”

“I think that in that in the Libero position you have a lot of influence on the game in both directions, in attack and defence.

“You have a different perspective of the game and a lot of the ball, you can set the pace of the game and influence it.”

From his 50 appearances for club and country in the last 12 months, Alaba has played the bulk of his football in central defence, with 31 appearances in that role.

Ancelotti is expected to rotate between that and a No.6 position for him in his early days in the Spanish capital next season.

