Brahim Diaz to discuss Real Madrid future with Carlo Ancelotti

Brahim Diaz will decide his future in the coming weeks after speaking with new Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti according to Diario AS. The Andalusian is on holiday after leaving La Roja’s parallel bubble for Euro 2020, set to reflect on a successful season on loan in Serie A with Milan.

Brahim is set to return to Madrid on July 5th alongside the rest of Los Blancos’ squad, for pre-season. It’s then he’ll speak with Ancelotti and decide whether it’s worth him staying at the club or returning to Milan for another season.

Madrid are said to believe in his potential in the long term and wouldn’t countenance a sale; it’s just a matter of whether his moment to thrive in the Spanish capital has arrived or is a little while off as of right now. Given he helped Milan qualify for the Champions League a return is an attractive option.

Brahim is also hoping to contest the Olympics. Luis de la Fuente will choose an 18-man squad for the tournament, although who’ll make it depends on how Spain perform at Euro 2020 and how deep they go. The man from Malaga is certainly within a shot of making that squad.