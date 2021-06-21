Arturo Vidal causes controversy in Chile as he and several teammates break team bubble

Arturo Vidal isn’t a mild-mannered man. The Chilean is full-blooded and capable of controversy, something he’s proven again at the Copa America with his country; the former Barcelona midfielder is in trouble after breaking the Chilean team’s bubble with several teammates according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Chilean coach is said to be incensed by their behaviour, with some reports indicating that he could even be on the verge of resigning due to it. Conmebol will fine them €25,000 for it, with uncertainty beginning to envelope the national team.

There’s rumours that at least six of the Chilean players held a party at their team hotel, the Gran Hotel Odara, to which they invited several women. Nothing has been confirmed, but one thing for sure is that Chile’s Copa campaign has been jeopardised. They’ve so far drawn with Argentina and beaten Bolivia, and will face Uruguay this evening in Cuiaba’s Arena Pantanal.