Antoine Griezmann backs Ousmane Dembele to recover after Euro 2020 injury heartbreak

Barcelona‘s Antoine Griezmann has shown his support to French teammate Ousmane Dembele after his Euro 2020 campaign was cut short by injury.

Dembele was substituted on and off by Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps during their 1-1 Group F draw with Hungary last weekend after appearing to pick up an injury.

The FFF have since confirmed the injury and following tests on a knee problem the federation have confirmed he will not play again at the tournament.

However, despite the disappointment of another injury blow, Griezmann has backed his friend and teammate to return to full fitness stronger than ever.

Y'a les dribbles, les crochets, les buts, les blessures… mais surtout il y a l'homme ! Encore un obstacle à franchir sur ton chemin mais tu vas revenir plus fort ! Je suis triste de te voir partir de cet euro, mais sache que tu seras sur le terrain avec nous 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/za9s0pdRcj — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 21, 2021

The FFF have not confirmed how long Dembele will be sidelined for, but he is expected to remain with the squad and begin the initial stages of his rehabilitation during Euro 2020.

Early reports from Marca indicate he should be fit in time for the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season with an expected six week recovery period.

