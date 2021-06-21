AC Milan eye Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Odriozola

Serie A giants AC Milan could make a summer move for Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola.

The Italians have already strengthened their defensive options, with a permanent move for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, as Stefano Pioli’s looks to reinforce his squad ahead of 2021/22.

Full back is an area of concern for Pioli and according to reports from Marca, he has highlighted Odriozola as a perfect option if they cannot retain Diogo Dalot.

Odriozola was heavily linked with a move away from Madrid last season after finding himself surplus to requirements following his 2019/20 loan spell at Bayern Munich.

However, Zinedine Zidane opted to keep him as a cover option, despite interest from his former side Real Sociedad.

Odriozola’s situation has not changed, despite Zidane’s departure, and Milan could now make their move.

Los Blancos are open to a sale, but they will push for a transfer fee in the region of €10m, as talks progress in the coming weeks.