WATCH: 10-man Rayo Vallecano secure La Liga promotion with battling Girona win

Rayo Vallecano have clinched a dramatic return to La Liga for the 2021/22 season with a 3-2 aggregate play off win over rivals Girona.

Andoni Iraola’s side finished sixth in the Segunda Division at the end of 2020/21 before powering past Leganes in the semi finals.

Rayo found themselves up against it ahead of tonight’s second leg showdown in Catalonia after losing 2-1 in the first leg in Vallecas last weekend.

However, a rapid start at the Estadi Montilivi proved the difference on the night as Alvaro Garcia netted a brilliant opener before skipper Oscar Trejo doubled their advantage before the break.

Emiliano Velazquez’s red card meant the visitors played the final half an hour with ten men against a persistent Girona attack.

But a backs to the wall showing in the closing stages was enough for Rayo as they ended Girona’s push to return to the top-flight for another season.

