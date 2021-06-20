WATCH: 10-man Rayo Vallecano secure La Liga promotion with battling Girona win

Rayo Vallecano have clinched a dramatic return to La Liga for the 2021/22 season with a 3-2 aggregate play off win over rivals Girona.
Andoni Iraola’s side finished sixth in the Segunda Division at the end of 2020/21 before powering past Leganes in the semi finals.
Rayo found themselves up against it ahead of tonight’s second leg showdown in Catalonia after losing 2-1 in the first leg in Vallecas last weekend.
⚡️¡FINAAAAAAAAAAL EN MONTILIVI! (0-2)
¡¡¡SOMOS DE PRIMERA!!!
¡¡¡LO CONSEGUIMOS, RAYISTAS!!!
¡¡¡GRACIAS POR CREER SIEMPRE!!! #RayoDePrimera
However, a rapid start at the Estadi Montilivi proved the difference on the night as Alvaro Garcia netted a brilliant opener before skipper Oscar Trejo doubled their advantage before the break.
Rayo Vallecano get exactly the start they needed! 🔥
Alvaro Garcia shows great touch to control the long ball and then loops it over the goalkeeper who's caught off his line 👏 pic.twitter.com/SNbtltnib2
Emiliano Velazquez’s red card meant the visitors played the final half an hour with ten men against a persistent Girona attack.
A major turning point in this LaLiga SmartBank playoff final! 😮
Rayo Vallecano may be leading Girona 3-2 on aggregate but they're now down to 10 men after this second yellow card for Emiliano Velazquez 🟥 pic.twitter.com/EmuWz3FR9B
But a backs to the wall showing in the closing stages was enough for Rayo as they ended Girona’s push to return to the top-flight for another season.
