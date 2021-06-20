Torino linked with rising Real Madrid star

Serie A side Torino could make a move to bring Real Madrid midfielder Marvin Park in on loan ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Park was handed a La Liga debut by former Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane last season after an eye catching 12 months will the club’s reserve team.

Zidane utilised him regularly in match day squads in the second half of 2020/21 with four league appearances in total in his first ever senior season.

However, his first team opportunities are likely to be limited again in 2021/22, and the Spanish U19 international could be allowed to leave.

With the 20-year-old now into the final year of his contract, the club will aim to tie him to a new deal before agreeing to a loan exit, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming a deal could be completed this month.

Torino could request a purchase clause within the agreement but Real Madrid will want to keep their options open on him in future.