Spanish football morning headlines: La Roja face difficult path, individual performances falter and Laporta promises more signings

Spanish football morning headlines for June 20th

La Roja looking forward to difficult path at Euro 2020

La Roja’s draw against Poland at La Cartuja last night, their second on the bounce, has left them needing to beat Slovakia this midweek and facing an uncertain and difficult path forward at Euro 2020 according to Marca. The Netherlands, Belgium and England are all on the horizon and posed to provide a stern challenge for Luis Enrique’s men.

Individual performances falter as La Roja again fail to win

They’re two games into Euro 2020, now, but La Roja are still looking for their first win. Luis Enrique’s men opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden, down at La Cartuja in Seville, before tying 1-1 with Poland last night at the same venue. According to Diario AS, it’s a performance that’s fostered concern over some individuals.

Joan Laporta: “There will be three or four more signings”

Barcelona’s economic situation is complicated, but president Joan Laporta, speaking with La Vanguardia in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, has outlined that “there will be three or four more signings” made by the Catalan club. The Blaugrana have already brought in Eric Garcia, Emerson, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.