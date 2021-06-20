Atletico Madrid La Liga

Spanish football evening headlines: PSG want Trippier, James Rodriguez linked with Real Madrid return and Enrique faces key Spain calls ahead of Slovakia game

Spanish football evening headlines for June 20th

PSG to rival Manchester United for Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier, Atletico Madrid

Manchester United could be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid‘s Kieran Trippier.

Atletico are unlikely to budge on their €50m asking price  with United set to cap their interest at €35m.

PSG are in a stronger position to match Atletico’s demands with Inter Milan reportedly demanding €80m for Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi ahead of the 2021/22 season.

James Rodriguez linked with shock Real Madrid return

James Rodriguez

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has been linked with a shock return to the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Rodriguez showed flashes of his capability during his time in England, but according to reports from Diario Sport, Ancelotti has highlighted him as a key target.

Luis Enrique face key decisions ahead of Spain v Slovakia

Luis Enrique

Spain boss Luis Enrique faces some key decisions ahead of their Euro 2020 Group E showdown with Slovakia on June 23.

Sergio Busquets looks certain to replace Rodri at the base of the midfield, with the defence and goal keeper unchanged.

Pedri should keep his starting place but Liverpool schemer Thiago Alcantara could replace Atletico Madrid skipper Koke.

