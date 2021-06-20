PSG to rival Manchester United for Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier

Premier League giants Manchester United could potentially be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid‘s Kieran Trippier.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old full back this summer despite the England international playing a key role in Diego Simeone side’s impressive La Liga title win in 2021.

However, despite growing rumours of an incoming €30m bid from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s title challengers in the coming weeks, reports from France Football, via Mundo Deportivo, claim PSG are also interested in him.

The primary stumbling block for any deal is likely to the sizeable current difference in valuations between the interested parties.

Atletico are unlikely to budge on their asking price of €50m with United set to cap their interest at €35m.

PSG are in a stronger position to match Atletico’s demands with Inter Milan reportedly demanding €80m for Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi ahead of the 2021/22 season.