Memphis Depay: “It’s literally a dream come true for me to join the biggest club in the world with the greatest fans”

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Memphis Depay from Lyon. The Dutch international, currently leading the line for his country at Euro 2020, was a free agent following the expiration of his contract. He’s Barcelona’s fourth signing this summer, after Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson.

“It’s finally official,” Memphis said as soon as the deal was announced as carried by Marca. “I’m going to join FC Barcelona and I’m very excited about it. It’s literally a dream come true for me to join the biggest club in the world with the greatest fans. I’m so excited to play for them in front of a full stadium.”

Memphis has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou. A personal request of Ronald Koeman, the club tried to get him for a low-cost fee both last summer and last winter only to be unable to reach an agreement with Lyon. There was doubt when late interest emerged from Juventus, but the deal was done.

Memphis is rated as being worth €45m by Transfermarkt, and scored 20 goals and contributed 12 assists in 37 Ligue Un appearances last season. 27, Memphis broke through at PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United in an ill-fated big-money move. He’s been at Lyon since 2017, where he’s found his best form and matured since his experience in England.