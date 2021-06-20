Manchester United desperate to avoid losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer

Manchester United are keen to renew Paul Pogba’s contract so as to avoid a situation where he leaves the club on a free transfer when his current deal expires next summer according to The Mirror and carried by Diario AS.

The 28-year-old is currently at Euro 2020 with France, and is astounding many with the quality of his performances. In the opener against Germany, a game France won 1-0, he either assisted or pre-assisted three goals, two of which were ruled out for marginal offsides.

United don’t like the PR side of Pogba leaving on a free, and believe it would harm their chances of recruiting Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, who’s expected to cost €95m. They’re said to be preparing an operation worth €100m to retain Pogba.

It’s not moving smoothly, however. The powers-that-be at Old Trafford are meeting with the notoriously difficult Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent. Real Madrid, long credited with an interest in him, will be watching the situation closely.