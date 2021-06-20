La Liga News

Manchester United desperate to avoid losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer

Manchester United are keen to renew Paul Pogba’s contract so as to avoid a situation where he leaves the club on a free transfer when his current deal expires next summer according to The Mirror and carried by Diario AS.

The 28-year-old is currently at Euro 2020 with France, and is astounding many with the quality of his performances. In the opener against Germany, a game France won 1-0, he either assisted or pre-assisted three goals, two of which were ruled out for marginal offsides.

United don’t like the PR side of Pogba leaving on a free, and believe it would harm their chances of recruiting Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, who’s expected to cost €95m. They’re said to be preparing an operation worth €100m to retain Pogba.

It’s not moving smoothly, however. The powers-that-be at Old Trafford are meeting with the notoriously difficult Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent. Real Madrid, long credited with an interest in him, will be watching the situation closely.

Paul Pogba Real Madrid

