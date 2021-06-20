Luis Enrique linked with key line up changes for Spain v Slovakia

Spain boss Luis Enrique faces some key decisions ahead of their Euro 2020 Group E showdown with Slovakia on June 23.

La Roja face the Slovakians needing a win at the Estadio de La Cartuja in order to secure their place in the last 16.

Enrique has opted to make just one change to his starting line up from their successive draws against Sweden and Poland with Alvaro Morata keeping his place in the No.9 role.

Morata scored Spain’s opener against Poland but Robert Lewandowski’s second half equaliser ,and Gerard Moreno’s missed penalty, ensured a frustrating night for Enrique.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the former Barcelona boss will now react and change his team in an attempt to unlock their attacking potential.

Captain Sergio Busquets looks certain to replace Rodri at the base of the midfield, with the defence and goal keeper slots remaining unchanged.

Teenage star Pedri is set to keep his place in the starting XI but Liverpool schemer Thiago Alcantara could replace Atletico Madrid skipper Koke alongside him.

One of Morata or Moreno will drop out of the starting team with Manchester City winger Ferran Torres replacing whoever is rotated out by Enrique.

The final slot in La Roja’s attacking trio is up for debate with Adama Traore or Mikel Oyarzabal battling Dani Olmo for the No.11 position in Sevilla.