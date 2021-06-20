La Roja looking forward to difficult path at Euro 2020

La Roja’s draw against Poland at La Cartuja last night, their second on the bounce, has left them needing to beat Slovakia this midweek and facing an uncertain and difficult path forward at Euro 2020 according to Marca. The Netherlands, Belgium and England are all on the horizon and posed to provide a stern challenge for Luis Enrique’s men.

Spain sit third in Group E, but could finish first, second, third or fourth depending on the result of the final game against Slovakia. To finish first, they have to beat Slovakia and hope Sweden don’t beat Poland. To finish second, Spain and Sweden need to win. To finish third, Spain need to draw and Poland need to fail to beat Sweden. To finish fourth, Spain need to draw with or lose to Slovakia and Poland to beat Sweden.

If Spain finish third, they’d face the first-placed team from either Group B or Group C; that would be Belgium or the Netherlands. If Spain finish second, they’d face whoever finished second in Group D, who right now are England. If Spain finish first, they’d play against the third-placed team from any of Groups A, B, C or D, which right now are Switzerland, Finland, Austria and Croatia.