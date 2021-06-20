Joan Laporta: “There will be three or four more signings”

Barcelona’s economic situation is complicated, but president Joan Laporta, speaking with La Vanguardia in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, has outlined that “there will be three or four more signings” made by the Catalan club. The Blaugrana have already brought in Eric Garcia, Emerson, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

“We’re going to make a very competitive team,” Laporta said, speaking before Memphis’ signing was confirmed. “We’ve already seen it with the additions of Eric Garcia, Aguero and Emerson and the other players who are on the verge of signing.”

He also acknowledged that one escaped them last week in Gini Wijnaldum, who opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead of Barcelona at the last minute after the Parisians doubled the salary Barcelona had been offering the 30-year-old. “There are state clubs that can have any player,” he said. “It’s a question that will have to be analysed.”

Laporta has moved decisively since taking over at Camp Nou. As well as the players he’s brought in, he’s also moved to ensure that Lionel Messi stays at Barcelona beyond the expiration of his contract this month and brought in Jordi Cruyff as a sporting director. He also gave serious thought to dispensing with Ronald Koeman and bringing in a new coach, only to eventually back the Dutchman for this coming season.

Barcelona played scintillating football at times last season and won the Copa del Rey, but ultimately failed where it matters. They self-imploded and threw away La Liga at the final stretch after being in an advantageous position indeed, and took a heavy beating from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Work needs to be done to make the Blaugrana as competitive as they should be.