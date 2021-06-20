James Rodriguez linked with shock Real Madrid reunion with Carlo Ancelotti

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has been linked with a shock return to the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Colombian international was reunited with former Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti at Premier League side Everton, at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, after agreeing a free transfer exit.

However, with Ancelotti agreeing a deal to return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane‘s replacement earlier this month, the pair have been linked with another link up.

Rodriguez showed flashes of his capability during his time in England, but according to reports from Diario Sport, Ancelotti has highlighted him as a key target.

The report claims Real Madrid are confident of securing a nominal fee for the 29-year-old, if Everton opt to cut their losses on the former AS Monaco star.

Rodriguez will be required to take a wage cut to seal a return to Madrid with Ancelotti’s transfer budget set to be reduced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.