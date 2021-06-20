Former Spanish international Javi Martinez joins Qatar Sports Club

Former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Javi Martinez has completed a shock free transfer move to Qatar Sports Club.

Martinez has been available as a free agent in recent weeks, following his exit from Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians opting against giving either him or David Alaba a contract extension.

The 32-year-old was initially linked with a fairy tale return to the Estadio San Mames with the Basque giants open to a short term deal for the experienced No.6.

However, he has now opted against a return to Spain, and will join up with his new club ahead of the start of the Qatari Stars League in September.

Martinez made 251 appearances with Athletic Bilbao between 2006 and 2012 before moving on to Bayern in a high profile €30m deal.

He played a key role in Bayern’s Bundesliga dominance during nine seasons at the Allianz Arena, with nine consecutive league titles and two Champions League winners medals.