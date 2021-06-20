El Chiringuito rail against Alvaro Morata: “Morata cannot play another minute with the national team”

Alvaro Morata is a name causing stir in the Spanish media right now. The Juventus forward is leading the line for La Roja at Euro 2020, and has enjoyed a decidedly mixed start to the summer.

Morata missed several glaring chances in Spain’s opener against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville, and while he notched a goal against Poland last night he’s still failed to convince many, including El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol.

“Morata cannot play another minute with the national team,” Pedrerol said, in typical bombastic style, as carried by Marca. “He’s not a player who inspires. With his game he makes both fathers and children fall asleep watching him.”

Spain have failed to win their opening two games, drawing 0-0 with Sweden and 1-1 with Poland after Robert Lewandowski cancelled out Morata’s opening strike. They face Slovakia next in their final group game, and need to win if they hope to secure a place in the forthcoming last 16.

Luis Enrique has stood by Morata throughout the furore, and responded to calls for Villarreal marksman Gerard Moreno to replace him by playing Moreno to his right in a three-pronged attack, with Dani Olmo starting to the left.