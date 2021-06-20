Barcelona star Carles Alena linked with Granada loan in 2021

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena could be in line for the third loan move of his La Blaugrana career this summer.

The Spanish U21 has returned to Catalonia following the completion of his six month loan spell at Getafe in the second half of 2020/21.

However, despite entering into the final year of his contract, Ronald Koeman‘s side are not looking to retain him on an extended deal and will now facilitate an exit.

Alena spent the 2019/20 season at Real Betis, before returning and making two La Liga appearances under Koeman last season, ahead of an uninspiring short stint at Getafe.

According to reports from Marca, new Granada boss Robert Moreno has highlighted the 23-year-old as a perfect summer target and will now make a move for him.

With Alena out of contract in 2022, a season long loan in Andalucia would spell the end of his Barcelona career, after spending 16 years at his boyhood club since 2005.