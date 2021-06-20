Barcelona considering selling Francisco Trincao

Barcelona have been busy so far this summer. With their playing squad alone, they’ve moved decisively and swiftly, bringing in Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Emerson and Eric Garcia, creating a pretty stacked frontline. This, noted by Diario Sport, has created the need to move on deadwood to make space for the new arrivals.

Francisco Trincao is a player who could fit this description. The Portuguese starlet was brought in last summer but has failed to convince; Barcelona like him, however, so it’s likely he’d only leave for a good fee or a loan that would further his development. Trincao provided moments of quality last season but failed to deliver on a consistent basis.

He was signed from Braga last summer for €21m plus Abel Ruiz, a deal many considered a bargain. Indeed, Jorge Mendes brought a proposal of €40m for him to Barcelona last summer only to be rebuffed. If he is to move on, and there is Premier League interest, it’s expected he’d command a fee of around €30m.