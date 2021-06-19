WATCH: Robert Lewandowski levels for Poland against Spain in Euro 2020 showdown

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has hauled Poland level in their Euro 2020 Group E clash with Spain.

La Roja are aiming to bounce back from their 0-0 opening draw with Sweden last week as Luis Enrique‘s side bid for a place in the last 16.

The home side did create the better chances in the opening 45 minutes with under fire Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata justifying his place in the side with an instinctive opener.

However, despite struggling to force their way into the tie before the break, Lewandowski was denied a clear equaliser thanks to a vital stop from Unai Simon.

But the Polish talisman was not to be denied a second time as he produced a key equaliser on 54 minutes.

Kamil Jóźwiak’s excellent right wing cross dropped between two defenders and Lewandowski powered home a trademark header.

Spain have attempted to react swiftly to the setback with Gerard Moreno hitting the post from the penalty spot with Morata scuffing the rebound wide.

