WATCH: Alvaro Morata gives Spain key 1-0 lead over Poland

Under fire Spain striker Alvaro Morata has handed La Roja a vital 1-0 lead in their Euro 2020 Group E clash with Poland.

Morata was heavily criticised for key missed chances in Spain’s Euro 2020 opener against Sweden as Luis Enrique‘s side laboured to a 0-0 draw.

However, Enrique rallied in behind the Atletico Madrid striker in the build up to the game, claiming his starting place remained unchanged.

Despite struggling to create chances again at the Estadio de la Cartuja, Morata finished off the only real chance of the first 30 minutes with his 20th international goal.

Gerard Moreno‘s cross shot was not cleared by the Poland defence and Morata got across his marker to poke past Wojciech Szczęsny.

A win for Spain could lift them to the top of Group E on goal difference if they can add to their advantage in the second half in Sevilla.

