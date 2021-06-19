Spanish football morning headlines: Ramos brothers criticised by former agent, Messi-led Argentina beats Uruguay, Thiago discusses modern football

Spanish football morning headlines for June 19th

Sergio Ramos’ former agent speaks out against Sergio and his brother, Rene

Many have spoken and written about Sergio and Rene Ramos in these past few days, ever since the former’s departure from Real Madrid was made official after 16 years at the club. Now, according to Marca, a former representative of Sergio’s has spoken out against the pair.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat Uruguay in the Copa America

If England v Scotland is a grudge match in one part of the world, Argentina v Uruguay is most definitely one in another. They faced off in the Copa America last night at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, with Argentina winning 1-0 thanks to a 13th minute strike from Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, assisted by Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Thiago Alcantara on modern football: “We see less magic, less fantasy”

Thiago Alcantara is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers in the modern game. The Liverpool midfielder could be in line to start for La Roja this evening when they face Poland at La Cartuja in Euro 2020, having started from the bench on Monday evening. In an interview with The Guardian, he touched on his feelings about the state of his sport.

