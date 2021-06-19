Luis Enrique has confirmed his Spain starting XI for tonight’s clash with Poland in Seville.

La Roja head into tonight’s clash needing to win if they want to keep their chances of winning the group alive after drawing with Sweden in their opening game.

Sweden have since beaten Slovakia to move onto four points, while Slovakia already have three points of their own following their win over Poland.

That puts pressure on Spain to get a result this evening, but to do that, they will need to break their duck having failed to get on the scoresheet against Sweden despite a host of chances.

Despite those missed opportunities, Luis Enrique made it clear in the lead up to this one that Alvaro Morata would keep his place in the starting lineup.

But he will be joined by Villarreal star Gerard Moreno, who started on the bench for La Roja’s opener despite netting 30 goals this season, more than any of his national team teammates.

Elsewhere, Dani Olmo keeps his place, while Rodri, Pedri and Koke remain in the midfield in an otherwise unchanged lineup with Ferran Torres the only player to lose his place.

Here are the teams in full.

Spain: Unai Simon, Alba, Laporte, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Pedri, Koke, Gerard Moreno, Olmo, Morata.

Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Jozwiak, Moder, Zielinski, Klich, Puchacz, Lewandowski, Swiderski.

