Rodri confident Spain will reach Euro 2020 last 16

Spain star Rodri Hernandez is confident Luis Enrique‘s side will reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

La Roja laboured to a 1-1 draw against Poland in their second group game of the competition as Robert Lewandowski’s second half header cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.

That draw makes it two points from two games for Enrique’s team following a 0-0 stalemate with Sweden in their opening fixture.

Spain now head into their last group game needing to win against Slovakia to ensure at least a runners up spot in Group E.

However, despite the growing pressure on Enrique and his players, Manchester City midfielder Rodri is confident they still have enough to reach the knockout stages.

“We are frustrated, that much is evident. The key word is frustration,” he told a post match interview with Telecinco, as reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“The ball does not want to go in the goal and the pitch is not in the best condition to play against a defensive team.

“I don’t see any team winning easily and any game is measured by the small details.

“When you don’t score, the doubts come in. But we have a final ahead of us against Slovakia.

“Football owes us a favour and I hope the fans are with us. I am sure we will pass into the knockouts. But it depends on us.”

Rodri has moved into the starting line up at the start of the tournament in place of skipper Sergio Busquets.

Enrique is set to rotate his options against Slovakia and the former Atletico Madrid man could drop to the bench if he opts for a more attacking team.

