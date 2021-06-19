Real Sociedad in negotiations to buy back Borussia Dortmund’s buy-back clause in Alexander Isak’s contract

Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad are working on an agreement that would see La Real buy Dortmund’s buy-back clause attached to Alexander Isak off them. Isak has been, in the eyes of many, the breakout star of Euro 2020, impressing many with his strong performances for the Swedish national team.

Isak joined La Real from Dortmund in 2019, with the latter attaching a €30m buy-back clause in the forward. He’s under contract with the San Sebastian club until 2024, with the Basques keen to extend the deal; there’s also expected to be significant interest in Isak from some of Europe’s elite this summer.

“Both clubs are working on a common solution,” Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, told SPORT1. “We’re confident it will work.”

Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 18, 2021

Dortmund will receive a sum from La Real in order to wave the buy-back option on Isak; they had considered bringing him back to the Bundesliga to serve as a back-up to Erling Haaland. Isak, however, wants to be a starter; he’s notched 17 goals and two assists in the 44 games he played for La Real last season.