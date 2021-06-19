Real Madrid find themselves in a difficult position with Luka Jovic, just two years after spending €65m to sign the Serbian.

Los Blancos handed Jovic is a six-year contract after seeing him score 27 goals across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018/19 season.

But just two years and 21 La Liga appearances later, Real Madrid find themselves with a Jovic-sized problem.

The 23-year-old was sent back to Frankfurt on loan in January, where he scored four and assisted twice in 18 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are searching for a way to get Jovic out of the club, and for a ‘decent price’ as they look to avoid the striker fulfilling the final four years of his long-term contract.

But according to the report, Frankfurt, who would be favourites to sign Jovic, cannot afford to buy him unless Andre Silva is sold this summer, the Portuguese midfielder valued at £40.5million by Transfermarkt.

And what’s more, Football Espana understands Jovic himself is not currently looking to leave Real Madrid, keen to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Carlo Ancelotti will want Jovic as part of his plans, and the presence of Karim Benzema is not going to help the Serbian in his bid for more regular minutes in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti has expressed a desire to assess returning loan players, but he may find himself at a crossroads with Los Blancos unable to spend significantly this summer without significant departures.

