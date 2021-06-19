Real Betis linked with Everton outcast Josh King

La Liga side Real Betis could make a bold move to sign Everton striker Josh King this summer.

The Toffees have confirmed King will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June after a disappointing short stint at Goodison Park in 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti brought the Norwegian international into the club in January, to provide cover for his attacking options, with Bournemouth accepting a nominal fee for the 29-year-old.

However, after failing to find the back of the net in 11 appearances, the club opted against activating their option of a 12-month extension.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Verdiblancos boss Manuel Pellegrini has highlighted him as a possible target if other attacking stars leave the Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer.

Cristian Tello has been linked with a possible departure, with extension talks stalled over a new deal, and Real Betis prepared for a sale to avoid losing him on a free in 2022.

