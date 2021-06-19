La Liga La Roja

Paulo Sousa calls for aggressive Poland approach against Spain in Euro 2020 showdown

Poland national team boss Paulo Sousa has called on his squad to be aggressive in their Euro 2020 clash with Spain tonight.

Sousa’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Slovakia in their opening game in Group E with La Roja drawing 0-0 against Sweden in Sevilla.

However. with Sweden edging out Slovakia in their second game of the tournament, the pressure has increased on both Sousa and Luis Enrique to secure a positive result tonight.

But despite going into the game as outsiders, Sousa is confident his team can keep themselves in the running for a last 16 place against Spain.

Aymeric Laporte

“We are going to have less possession than against Slovakia, because we are facing a very technical team”, he told an interview with Marca.

“We always work to win the games, even difficult ones like tomorrow, so we will do our best against Spain.

“We have to show our strength and aggressiveness. We cannot create scoring chances for our opponents and the more aggressive we are, the more chances we have to win.

“We are working on our strategy, but we are working on our mentality. We have to show aggressiveness, determination and positivity.”

With Sweden now leading the way at the top of Group E, Spain are currently in third place in the group, with their final group game against rivals Slovakia on June 23.

Image via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Euro 2020 La Roja Luis Enrique Paulo Sousa Poland Spain Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.