Luis Enrique has spoken about the condition of the pitch at Estadio de La Cartuja ahead of Spain’s clash with Poland.

La Roja were left frustrated after their opening game draw with Sweden when they had plenty of opportunities to take all three points.

With Sweden now on four points and Slovakia on three, Spain likely need to win against Poland this evening if they want to win the group, but they once again face the challenge of the pitch at La Cartuja, where all their group stage games are being played.

The games were initially scheduled for Bilbao, but the location was changed after the Basque city could not promise to meet UEFA’s minimum attendance pledge.

Seville could, and so La Cartuja was awarded the games, but it did not take long for fans to notice the less than ideal condition of the pitch for the opening game.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique has now had his say on the turf, and while he is not dodging the issue, he is keen not to use it as an excuse.

“There are people working in the best conditions,” he said during his press conference, as covered by Marca.

“Evidentially, it could be better, but against Sweden, there were opportunities. We concentrate on what we can control.”