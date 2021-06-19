Luis Enrique claims Sergio Busquets is in perfect condition to face Poland

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets looks set to return to the Spain starting line up against Poland in Euro 2020 action tonight.

The La Blaugrana star missed La Roja’s opening game of the competition, a low key 0-0 draw with Sweden in Sevilla, after testing positive for Covid-19 during their training camp.

After entering into a period of self isolation, Busquets has since returned to the squad in the last 48 hours, and rejoined full training.

Despite initial concerns over his fitness to complete an immediate return, Luis Enrique has confirmed his new captain is ready to come straight back into action.

“He is a very important reinforcement for everyone, because he has an important relevance on the pitch and he is the captain”, Enrique told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“He has trained alone at home, but the GPS he has brought in shows he is in perfect condition.

“I will evaluate with my staff where he is up to. But he is included on the list and the positive news is that he is back.”

A recall for Busquets could be the only starting change Enrique opts to make against Paulo Sousa’s side with Rodri set to rotate out.

SPAIN POTENTIAL STARTING XI V POLAND

Simon, Llorente, P Torres, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, F Torres