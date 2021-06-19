Lionel Messi was excited about Barcelona signing Gini Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum was very close to joining Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. His agent was twice at Camp Nou to negotiate the Dutch midfielder’s contract, with a deal seemingly imminent only for Paris Saint-Germain to arrive on the scene at the last moment and double the money Barcelona had been offering.

Ronald Koeman, who coached Wijnaldum with the Dutch national team, was keen to complete the deal, as was Lionel Messi. Humphry Nijman, speaking on a podcast, revealed that Messi was vocal about his desire to see Wijnaldum signed, something the player himself took as a great compliment.

Despite this, Wijnaldum eventually opted for Paris. Having completed his contract with Liverpool, where he enjoyed great success, winning the Champions League and the Premier League, he was a free agent, and had a strong hand. Even though he’s 30, he’s in impeccable physical condition and looks like he could play for many more years.