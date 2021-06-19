Gerard Pique and Frenkie De Jong have delivered their verdicts on the new Barcelona kit.

Barca dropped their new threads earlier this week, and it’s fair to say it split opinion, particularly because of the shorts.

The shirt itself, as you can see below, is modelled on the club logo, with the usual Blaugrana stripes – although a little brighter in colour – thinner on the top right quadrant of the shirt to represent the Catalan flag, while the St George’s flag also featured in Barca colours.

But it’s not the shirt that got the most attention with the shorts coming in for the most criticism.

The new shorts are all blue on one leg and all garnet on the other, and they drew a smile from Pique when the veteran defender was asked to give his verdict on the new kit.

“Wow. It’s cool,” he told Barca’s official Twitter. “The blue is cool, it’s a change.”

He added with a grin: “The shorts are also different. Now we will have to see how they look on, no? We will have to try.

“It’s one of each colour, also, They are very cool.

“They are very different but very creative and very cool.”

Midfielder De Jong also gave his thoughts, and he seemed to be a fan, saying: “Oh, very nice. Very cool, for me, I like it.

“It’s really good, really distinct, the colour is very clear. Let’s see if we win a lot with this shirt. I hope so.”

