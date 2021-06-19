Didier Deschamps: I have full confidence in Karim Benzema

France national team boss Didier Deschamps has backed Karim Benzema to find his best form at Euro 2020.

Deschamps opted to recall the Real Madrid star to his Le Bleus squad for the tournament following an infamous six year international exile.

However, despite ending the 2020/21 campaign with 23 La Liga goals in Madrid, the 33-year-old has struggled to hit top form on his high stakes international return.

Deschamps opted to start him on France’s opening two Group F games at Euro 2020, with a 1-0 win over rivals Germany followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw with Hungary.

Benzema has failed to score or register a shot on target in over 160 minutes of international action this summer but Deschamps has backed the Los Blancos hitman to hit top gear in the coming weeks.

“Benzema has a lot of experience and he will have no doubts about himself”, as per reports from Marca.

“He has done very good things, but he has lacked a goal. He knows people want him to score, but he knows it’s just about that.

“He is a striker that needs to score but the essential thing is that he has confidence and that he knows he has mine.”

Four points from their first two games means Deschamps’ side remain on top of Group F, with their final group game against Portugal on June 23, at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest.

