Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé limped off with an injury during France’s frustrating draw with Hungary at Euro 2020.

The world champions were left stunned by Hungary in Budapest, forced to settle for a draw after Antione Griezmann cancelled out Atilla Fiola’s first-half opener.

But the draw was not the only blow for Les Bleus, who lost Dembélé to injury despite the Barca winger only coming on as a substitute.

Dembélé came off the bench in the 57th minute, replacing Adrien Rabiot as France searched for an equaliser at the time, but he had to be brought off with three minutes to go for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar due to injury.

The injury seemed to be to his right foot, and it will be a big concern as he looks to contribute for France across the rest of the competition.

And, of course, the winger has had a torrid time with injury throughout his career, so there is always concern when he picks up another knock.

This season, the 24-year-old has kept fit, missing just six games through injury and making 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 and assisting five.

He will now be hoping he can return to fitness swiftly ahead of France’s next game, against Portugal on Wednesday night.